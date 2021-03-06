GALLATIN CO., Mont. - Volunteers responded to a request for assistance on the Rendezvous Ski Trail System after a person had injured their shoulder during a fall while skiing.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said they responded to the request on Friday, March 5 around 2:40 pm.
The skier had reportedly taken a hard fall and suffered an injured shoulder.
Volunteers responded on a tracked 4-wheeler and were able to ride the injured skier out to the trailhead according to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue.
The individual was transferred over to the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department EMS crew for further medical evaluation and a transport decision.
On Friday, March 5, 2021 at approximately 2:40 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone...Posted by Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue on Saturday, March 6, 2021