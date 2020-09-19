Warriors and Quiet Waters hosts auction to continue helping Montana veterans

BOZEMAN- The biggest fundraiser for the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation, the Warriors Taste Fest, was canceled due to COVID-19, but the nonprofit is hoping to raise money through their “5 Days of Giving” online auction to continue to supporting veterans in Montana.
“We’d scaled it down initially when COVID hit the United States hoping that we’d still be able to do it… but it was clear by the end of August that the COVID conditions just wouldn’t allow us to have a large gathering like that so it’s a huge bummer but the fact is we have to continue to support our warriors,” Executive Director Brian Gilman said.
The fundraiser looks to allow the nonprofit to be able to assist injured servicemen and women by taking them out to Montana’s rivers for therapeutic fly-fishing.
The “5 Days of Giving” will start with an hour-long online event on Sept. 25, 2020, featuring several local Montana artists putting the finishing touches on their artwork that they will end up donating to be put up for auction.
Along with those art pieces are 26 other items that Gilman says has pretty excited to be offering up.
“A handmade wooden fly fishing net and fly box that’s made by one of our warrior alumni, we have a Jordan Spieth signed golf bag that’s available in the auction, we have a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, we have a getaway to a Kentucky bourbon trail getaway as well and everything in between so we worked hard to make sure there was something for everybody,” Gilman listed off among other items.
Online bidding starts on the Sept. 25 after the hour-long online event and will go through Sept. 30.
During that time starting Saturday, Sept. 26, you can go to the Bozeman Art Museum and see the art being auctioned off.
More information on the “5 Days of Giving” can be found here.
More information on Warriors and Quiet Waters can be found here.