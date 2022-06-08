BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation launched a new program for veterans called Hunt for Purpose.
The program is designed to guide post-9/11 combat veterans to a greater sense of clarity around their identity, values, potential, and purpose through an archery elk hunt.
Elk hunting is not the objective of the program but allows veterans to achieve clarity in what they believe, who they are, and what gives them meaning in life without the military.
According to the Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation, the program also helps improve nutrition and physical fitness habits that can lessen the effects of post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injury, and improve their social wellbeing, all through the preparation and execution of an archery elk hunt.
Although, the veterans might not hit the target the first time the overall 6 month process allows each participant a safe space to talk, work together and try new activities.
The current program has 8 veteran that traveled from across the nation to enrolled in the program.
After this week's training program is over the veterans will go back home and then return to Montana this September for their final week-long archery elk hunt.
To learn more about Hunt for Purpose, please visit wqwf.org/hunt-for-purpose.
