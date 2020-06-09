WATCH: Park County High Seniors sing "Seasons of Love" on Zoom call

LIVINGSTON– With the end of school events canceled, and end of season band and choir concerts not being able to take place, the Park County High School choir sang on last time.
The Park County High choir posted to their Facebook page an encore from this year's seniors, singing "Seasons of Love."
Which was seen during the 2020 Graduation Slide Show, adding congratulations to this wonderful bunch of Seniors!
Students are as followed-
Top Row: Olaia Connelly, Izzi Petry, Kate Reid, Malea Coleman
Middle Row: Henry Sullivan, Erin Petersen, Chase Petrulis, Brianna Pittman
Bottom Row: Adelle Welch, Jack Gauthier, Addie Melin, Rob Wolf
WATCH HERE: