...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches in the valleys, and up to 12 inches over the
mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Montana.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as
low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on
young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local
Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
