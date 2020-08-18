Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR INCREASING THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY WITH LITTLE PRECIPITATION AND GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 5 TO 10 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE LOWER 70S. * LIGHTNING...ISOLATED, MAINLY DRY THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING WITH ADDITIONAL ROUNDS OF WIDELY SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS MOVING ACROSS THE REGION LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FIRES CAN IGNITE QUICKLY AND EASILY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY UNDER THESE CONDITIONS WITH THE INCREASE IN LIGHTNING PRECEDED BY VERY WARM AND DRY CONDITIONS. * OUTFLOW WINDS...GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&