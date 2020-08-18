BOZEMAN, Mont. - It was a fun day in the sun for some residents at a Bozeman senior care facility as they got a much-needed break after having limited contact with the outside world for the last few months.
Residents took part in activities like dart throwing, water gun fights, rubber duck fishing, and a dunk tank. The events, as a few residents explain, took them back a few decades in time.
"We are acting like six year olds, just having fun, hopefully getting a little wet and cooling off," said resident Andy McDonnell.
"We're having a water carnival," explained another resident, Meredith, with a smile. "And we're acting like little kids. I've already been shot with a water pistol, so it's okay."
It was a much-needed celebration for the residents of Highgate Senior Living. Things haven't been easy at any rest homes since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with most stopping family meeting and closing off the building to any visitors.
It's been months since residents have been able to hug family members or friends. Luckily, the community is close knit. But that made things even harder, initially, when management had to close residents in their rooms for the first part of the pandemic.
"The minute they put us in our rooms," said McDonnell, "we start missing all these people we knew, you know?"
Staff say they understand how the residents are feeling and they've been doing their best to make sure everyone stays positive and has something to look forward to. On Tuesday, one thing to look forward to was getting team members drenched in water.
"We've definitely got some rowdy people here that want to soak the staff," said Julia van Houdt, life enhancement coordinator for Highgate. "We knew it was gonna be hot this week, so we decided to do something fun and exciting for our residents and get them outside. And being outside, we had to find a way to cool them off."
Through it all, residents found the time to encourage anyone else who might be feeling they way they do.
"Get out, walk around. Have a good time," said Meredith. "Don't worry about things, things will get better. And enjoy life, that's the most important thing."