Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BROADWATER, JEFFERSON AND MADISON. * WHEN...FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...WET SNOW AND UNSEASONABLY COLD CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THOSE TRAVELING, RECREATING OR WORKING OUTDOORS AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS IN THE MOUNTAINS. MINOR ACCUMULATION OF SLUSH ON SOME HIGHER ELEVATION PASSES COULD MAKE ROAD SURFACES SLIPPERY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR NICHOLAS GOLDER. HE IS A WHITE 86 YEAR OLD MAN, 5 FOOT 11 INCHES TALL AND 160 POUNDS WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. NICHOLAS HAS SERIOUS MEDICAL CONDITIONS, MEMORY IMPAIRMENT AND NEEDS MEDICATION THAT HE DOES NOT HAVE WITH HIM. NICHOLAS WAS TAKEN FROM A CARE FACILITY IN FORT COLLINS, COLORADO BY AN UNKNOWN SUBJECT. NICHOLAS CALLED AND SAID HE WAS IN MONTANA. NICHOLAS PREVIOUSLY LIVED IN FORSYTH, AND MAY BE IN THE BILLINGS AREA. TO VIEW HIS PHOTO GO TO WWW.DOJMT.GOV AND CLICK ALERTS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT NICHOLAS GOLDER, PLEASE CONTACT THE FORT COLLINS POLICE AT 907-221-6540. THANK YOU.