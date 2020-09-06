BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bridger Foothills Fire continues to burn just miles from downtown Bozeman. As of Sunday evening, it's 7,100 acres and 0% containment.
As crews battled flames east of the Bridgers, in the west the community scrambled to fill other needs.
The community has stepped up to help out with physical donations.
"Our capabilities to take in donations right now are almost overwhelmed," said Operations and Training Manager, Gallatin Co. Emergency Management, Kevin Larsen, at a virtual community meeting on Sunday. "We have more food, water, Gatorade than we know what to do with."
But what do those who have lost their homes really need?
"Information," answered Disaster Action Team Coordinator for the American Red Cross, Linda Racicot. "They're anxious to get back to their homes, they want to know the conditions of their homes."
That’s exactly what officials say they've been trying to give, especially through an active social media presence. Mental health is also a concern.
"The impacts of smoke and flame often go beyond the fire itself," explained Matt Kelley, health officer for Gallatin City-County Health Department at a virtual meeting on Sunday.
"It's very emotional," said Racicot. "It happened very suddenly with the blowup of the fire. So people are very traumatized. So they come in and just being able to talk to somebody like us is a great help."
Another great help are some of the youngest residents in Bozeman. Julia Scarson and her Girl Scout troop made blankets for the families displaced.
"At a Girl Scout meeting we talked about giving these to children who need them the most," says Scarson. "I made a princess one!"
On Monday, we're expecting to see a massive drop in temperature, and even some snow on the peaks. Crews hope the dip will help them get containment of the fire before temperatures go back up for the rest of the week.