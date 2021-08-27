BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman has been moved to a Stage 1 Drought based on current drought conditions.
A release from the City of Bozeman says drought conditions in the city have been improving over the past several weeks, and forecasts anticipate cooler temperatures with the potential for more precipitation.
According to the city, key indicators they watch for drought are showing that water conservation efforts have had a positive effect on supply.
The Hyalite Reservoir is also showing levels that are now consistent with previous years the city said.
Watering restrictions and time of day watering restrictions are no longer in effect, however, community members are still being encouraged to practice outdoor water conservation methods.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich says they have been monitoring conditions over the last several weeks and that several indicators are improving.
“It’s important for people to remember that we are still very much in a drought, and water conservation measures are still critical,” City Manager Mihelich said. “City residents played a key role in getting us back to this stage of drought. We’ve seen water usage reduce by over 20% thanks to their actions to conserve water. This has truly been a community effort!”
Stage 1 Drought surcharges are now in effect.