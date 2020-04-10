Snow, wind, and cold temperatures are expected to hit Western and Central Montana this weekend.
Snow showers are expected to start in Western Montana Friday evening through Saturday. Some locations could see several inches of snow.
Travelers are asked to use caution, and expect reduced visibility and quickly changing road conditions.
Mountain passes will see the most significant snowfall.
Temperature will start to drop Saturday lasting into early next week, with a possibility of record low temperatures Sunday and Monday.
In Central and Southwest Montana winds and snow will make travel extremely difficult, especially over mountain passes.
Temperature will be much colder than they have been Saturday through Monday.