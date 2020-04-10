Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 5 TO 10 INCHES IN THE FOOTHILLS AND MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...GALLATIN AND MADISON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COMBINATION OF WET AND RAW CONDITIONS COULD SEVERELY STRESS NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET ROADS WILL FREEZE OVER AS MELTED SNOW ON ROADWAYS FROM RECENT WARM TEMPERATURES TURNS TO ICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. && MOLDAN