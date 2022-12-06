Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman

MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill.
Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan.
Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs and crews are working to clear I-90.
At last check, MHP was working to clear 8 crashes and slide-offs on this portion of I-90.
At this moment Westbound traffic is being diverted onto the frontage at the Manhattan exit, Eastbound is slow-moving.
There are also unconfirmed reports of a blockage on the frontage.
Officials say to expect delays.
