Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman

MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill.

Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan.

Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs and crews are working to clear I-90.

At last check, MHP was working to clear 8 crashes and slide-offs on this portion of I-90.

At this moment Westbound traffic is being diverted onto the frontage at the Manhattan exit, Eastbound is slow-moving.

There are also unconfirmed reports of a blockage on the frontage.

Officials say to expect delays.

