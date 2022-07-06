BOZEMAN, Mont. - Businesses in Gallatin Valley can register for free “Welcome Back Bobcats!” kits to welcome MSU students and their families back to the area.
Kits feature a new design this year and include a window decal, blue and gold pom-pom, information about MSU’s Gold Rush events and more.
“MSU wants to join with our community to welcome our students and their families to the Gallatin Valley,” said Amy Kanuch, licensing and community relations manager at MSU. “The kits are a great way for businesses to decorate in blue and gold and show their Bobcat spirit.”
There are only so many kits available, and businesses can register to receive one online here.
Kits will be delivered between Aug. 1 and Aug. 19.
