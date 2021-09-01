BOZEMAN, Mont. - Wells Fargo awarded more than $2.4 million grants to support small businesses economic recovery and fire emergency assistance to Montana Tuesday.
In July 2020, Wells Fargo launched their Open for Business Fund, with approximately $420 million to help small businesses reopen and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic.
98% of Montana businesses are categorized as small businesses therefore, this grant money has a huge impact on Montana's overall economy.
As part of the Open for Business Fund, Wells Fargo awarded Montana-based MoFi a $2.1 million grant to support small business growth in Montana through their Thrive program.
Owner of three Livingston small businesses, Brian Mengas explained his restaurants were on the edge of shutting down until the grant money landed on his plate.
"It was primarily used to pay our local farmers and ranchers cause we would buy so much local that when we were in arrears that they were still selling us food even though we didn't have the ability to necessarily pay so we were just building up this massive accounts payable," Mengas said.
Wells Fargo also announced additional grants to Montana Women's Business Center at Prospera Business Network for $240,000 and the Women's Entrepreneurship & Leadership Lab (W.E.L.L.) for $125,000.
"Our average enrollment is anywhere between 25 to 75 women. There are women who are enrolling not just within our state and from all around it but from out of state too who have some infinity or connection to Montana," UM Accelerate Montana Director of Women Entrepreneurship and Leadership, Morgan Slemberger said.
In addition, Wells Fargo gave a $25,000 disaster relief grant to the Montana American Red Cross to help aid in the emergency assistance and recovery resources for the families impacted by the wildfires burning throughout Montana right now.