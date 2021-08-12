BOZEMAN, MT- West-Paw CEO and owner Spencer Williams has been named the Montana Ambassador Placemaker of the year!
Williams grew up on a working ranch in Columbus, Montana.
West Paw was founded originally in Livingston in 1996 but after growth moved across the pass to Bozeman.
They are an entirely American-made dog toy product with a huge emphasis on reducing, reuse recycle.
Under Williams' leadership, West Paw has become a world-class manufacturer of eco-friendly and award-winning pet toys, beds, leashes, collars, and treats.
In 2016, Forbes magazine named West Paw "one of the best small companies" in America.