BOZEMAN, Mont. - The 18-year-old West Yellowstone man charged with felony assault on a minor in case of 12-year-old James Alexander Hurley will not be returning to his hometown anytime soon, a Gallatin County judge decided in court Tuesday morning.
Gage Roush's lawyer asked Gallatin County District Court Judge Holly Brown today for a lower bail so he could return to his home in West Yellowstone, where Hurley was murdered in February. Roush's bail is currently set at $50,000. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month.
Hurley - who went by his middle name, Alex - was found dead in his grandparents' home in West Yellowstone on February 3rd from blunt force trauma to the back of his head.
Prosecutors say cell phone videos they've found show Roush, a family friend, yelling at Alex and hitting him with a bat on January 10, 2020, just over three weeks before the boy's murder.
Roush has no prior criminal history or record of violence, according to his attorney. Roush's defense attorney said that the 18-year-old is not a flight risk and that he was willing to sign a waiver of extradition to alleviate concern and wear an ankle monitor. She asked that if the bail was low enough, he could return home to live with his grandmother and either return to his work at a local snowmobile shop or do other work away from the public.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Detective Nathaniel Webb and Roush's grandmother were both called to the stand as witnesses on Tuesday.
Webb testified that in the video he saw from January 10, Alex can be seen screaming and crying, saying that “he hated this,” and spoke of suicide.
On Tuesday, prosecutors and witnesses focused on threats, some through Facebook, made by both out-of-state residents and community members who say they do not want the 18-year-old to return to West Yellowstone.
Judge Brown cited those threats - and the severity of Roush's charge - in her decision.
"The community of West Yellowstone is notably small," she pointed out, "and people are very aware of who is there and where they are and what they're doing. There are concerns related to our community reaction that could put Mr. Roush at risk and it certainly could put other community members at risk."
In addition to Roush, there are four of Alex's own family members charged in connection to his the case.
Three of them - grandparents James Sasser Jr. and Patricia Batts, along with their 14-year-old son - are charged with deliberate homicide in the 12-year-old's death. Batts is also facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, child endangerment, and strangulation of a family member, while Sasser Jr. is also facing a charge of criminal endangerment. Their 18-year-old daughter and Alex's aunt, Madison Sasser, is charged with negligent homicide in the case.