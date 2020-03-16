BOZEMAN, Mont. - The West Yellowstone man accused of murdering his grandson appeared in Gallatin County District Court Monday morning.
James Sasser Jr. is charged with deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment of a child in the death of his 12-year-old grandson, James Alex Hurley.
It was the first time Sasser Jr. has appeared in court in-person. He has previously appeared via video conferencing. He pleaded not guilty on both charges.
Upon the request of the state's attorney, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea decided to continue holding Sasser Jr. at the Gallatin County Detention Center with a bail of $500,000.
Sasser Jr.'s partner, Patricia Batts, and their 14-year-old son are also charged with deliberate homicide in Alex's death.
Prosecutors say Sasser Jr., Batts, and their son tortured and abused the 12-year-old - including the uncle making a paddle to hit the boy with - for years before his death in early February.
Alex was described by teachers and classmates as a friendly, outgoing boy who always knew how to put a smile on people's faces.
Sasser Jr. will appear in court next on May 11, 2020.