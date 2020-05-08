MISSOULA - A West Yellowstone man was sentenced to 40 months in prison Friday after confessing he concocted unregistered bombs in court January.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, the West Yellowstone City Court filed a protection order against Charles Gibson Bailey on Feb. 26, 2019. Law enforcement found three small explosives while searching his vehicle on March 27, 2019 after he violated the order of protection, according to the release from the U.S. DoJ.
An authority with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the explosives were created to be weapons and "were properly identified as improvised explosive devices", according to the U.S. DoJ. Bailey allegedly failed to file the explosives with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, according to the U.S. DoJ.
Bailey is facing 40 months in prison with three years on parole.