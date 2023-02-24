Yellowstone National Park sign with tourists

Tourists pose for a picture in front of the Yellowstone National Park sign at the park's west entrance.

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A website that ranked the 150 best small towns in America ranked West Yellowstone at number 5.

Family Destinations Guide described West Yellowstone as “surrounded by stunning natural beauty, including the majestic Rocky Mountains and the pristine wilderness of Yellowstone National Park.”

A survey looking for people to rank the best small towns was held in February, and 3,000 people responded.

West Yellowstone was also not the only Montana town that made the list, with Hamilton coming in at 124.

