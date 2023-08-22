UPDATE Aug. 22nd:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A West Yellowstone woman pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to the 2020 death of her grandson on Friday.
Patricia Batts is accused of being involved in the death of her 12-year-old James Alex Hurley, who goes by Alex, along with James Sasser III
Sasser was sentenced to 100 years in prison last year for deliberate homicide, felony child endangerment and felony tampering with a witness.
Batts and her attorneys submitted a plea agreement reached with the state attorney general’s office. She pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.
For the deliberate homicide charge, the plea agreement asks the judge to impose a life sentence for Batts to the Montana State Women’s Prison.
For the other two charges, ten years each. All charges would be served at the same time.
Prosecutors originally also charged Batts with aggravated kidnapping and strangulation of a partner or family member.
Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Robels said they picked the most appropriate and punitive charges to keep and dropped the other two.
“Of course, the deliberate homicide being the most important. Really focusing on the horrific actions of Patricia Batts in this case. And carrying that life sentence, that agreed upon life sentence,” she said. “We don’t have the expectation that she will be outside of the prison walls with this kind of a sentence in this case.”
Several other members of the family have been charged in connection with Alex Hurley’s death.
Batts’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 11. Victim impact statements are expected to be read at the hearing.
