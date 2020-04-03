What are you watching during the lockdown?

BOZEMAN- What would you fill 1000 hours of television with?
With everyone at home and all eyes are on the television screen we compiled a list of things you can fill a few hours of the day with.
For all you medical show lovers, ER, 15 seasons, 331 episodes, 242 hours and 73 minutes to complete the series. (That's without any breaks!) it is streaming on Hulu.
Outlander, the saga of the time-traveling nurse who ends up in 1700s Scotland- 55 episodes, they all are about 60 minutes long. It's on Straz and Netflix.
For all, you documentary lovers put the popcorn down and pick up the pom-poms!
There are six hours of Cheer to watch on Netflix.
Cheer is a documentary that follows collegiate cheerleaders through their journey to nationals in Daytona, Florida.
Dillon Brandt who can be seen on the show says he never thought he’d be on America's binge-watching list but is excited that his sport is being represented in a new way.
“It did not seem like it was going to be up to this caliber of an audience and people enjoyed it so much,” Brandt said, “I think that when they asked us [to do the show] it was exciting- but we weren’t nervous or anything like that, it didn’t feel like this big show, I feel like that’s why we were able to be so normal.”
Since the Netflix documentary hit the streaming platforms cast members have been on Ellen and met with Oprah. The documentary series has taken America by storm.
Now for all you “cool cats and kittens,” the Netflix documentary Tiger King, there are seven episodes and they are close to five hours long.
It showcases life in the big cat rare animal world and there's far more drama than you could ever expect.
