What changes you'll see at Bozeman Pools this summer as it opens for the season

BOZEMAN- The Bogert pool in Bozeman is just one of many public pools across Montana rolling back their covers as we head into the summer months.
If you haven’t come out to the pools yet you may see some slight changes because of social distancing guidelines implemented by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gallatin County is under Phase II which means pool managers can open up to 75 percent capacity, but that’s not the case for the Bogert pool.
“Right now we are currently really under staffed, we’re running with about half a staff so unfortunately we’re not able to operate at full capacity,” Bozeman Aquatics Manager Elizabeth Hill said, “that’s really hard because all the kids want to be out playing and sadly we just can’t meet the demands of the community this year.”
Hill says lifeguards at the Bogert pool constantly clean the pool as well as the surrounding common areas.
The water slide and climbing wall at the pool is still allowed to be played on, but group swimming lessons had to be cut down from 24 swimmers just 10.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) chemicals in the pool should kill the virus causing COVID-19 and say that there is no evidence that swimmers can contract the virus through the water.
The pool manager says the biggest thing you can do to prevent the spread of the virus at the pool is to stay home if you are not feeling well.