What Phase Two means for small workout studios and group fitness activities

BOZEMAN- The door can open in fitness studios in Montana on June 1, 2020, in Gallatin County, there's still one hoop to jump through.
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health needs to meet to amend the emergency rule to be cohesive with Governor Bullock's directive.
At a press conference Taking place Tuesday afternoon, Governor Bullock announced the transition into phase two
Under phase two gyms, indoor group fitness classes, pool, and hot tubs can operate at 75% capacity.
The Governor said gyms must adhere to the social distancing guidelines, so if you cannot adequately facilitate social distancing within your facility you'll have to adjust to the number of bikes or yoga mats to encompass a 6 feet radius.
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health is expected to meet next week, historically they have voted to approve the governor's amendments and have applied them to Gallatin County.