What’s open in downtown Bozeman? Here is a list:

BOZEMAN- As phase one allows Main Street shops to begin doing business again there is some uncertainty as to what shops are open, who is operating on modified hours, and how you at home can support your favorite downtown shops.
So we've compiled a list of shops on Main Street and what their modifications are during phase one:
Miller's Jewelry:
By appointment only.
Jam!:
To go only,
8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Zsa-Zsa's:
Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Girls Outdoors:
Monday- Saturday: 11:00 a.m.- 5 p.m
Main Street Overeasy:
To go only,
8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Last Wind-Up:
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Schnee's Boots, Shoes & Outdoors:
Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sweet Chili Asian Bistro:
To go only,
4 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
Old Main Gallery & Framing:
Four people in the store at a time,
Monday- Friday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Hail Mary’s:
To go only
Montana Gift Corral:
Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m
Sunday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m
Vino Per Tutti:
Only two in the story at a time
Monday- Saturday: 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Pita Pit:
To go only
Five on Black:
To go only
The Upper Cut:
Open
MacKenzie River Pizza Co.:
To go only,
11 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.
Rice Fine Thai Cuisine:
To go only
Main Street Quilting Company:
Will open May 4, 2020
12- 3 p.m.
Bozeman Running Company:
Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Downtown Antiques:
Monday- Friday: 10:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
Ace Hardware West:
Monday- Saturday: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Rockford Coffee:
To go only
7 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Montana Silversmiths:
Monday- Sunday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Wild Joe*s Coffee Spot:
7 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Stuffed Crepes & Waffles:
To go only
Country Bookshelf:
Online orders only
REVOLVR Menswear:
Shopping by appointment
The Root:
Monday- Saturday: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Bliss:
By appointment only
Naked Noodle:
Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Chalet Sports:
Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
As this is an ever-evolving situation hours are subject to change.
If you are downtown business and would like your name added to this list or need a correction made please email bradley.warren@abcfoxmontana.com