What’s open in downtown Bozeman? Here is a list:
Bradley Warren

BOZEMAN- As phase one allows Main Street shops to begin doing business again there is some uncertainty as to what shops are open, who is operating on modified hours, and how you at home can support your favorite downtown shops.

So we've compiled a list of shops on Main Street and what their modifications are during phase one:

Miller's Jewelry:

By appointment only.

Jam!:

To go only,

8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Zsa-Zsa's:

Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Girls Outdoors:

Monday- Saturday: 11:00 a.m.- 5 p.m

Main Street Overeasy:

To go only,

8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Last Wind-Up:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Schnee's Boots, Shoes & Outdoors:

Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sweet Chili Asian Bistro:

To go only,

4 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Old Main Gallery & Framing:

Four people in the store at a time,

Monday- Friday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Hail Mary’s:

To go only

Montana Gift Corral:

Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m

Sunday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m

Vino Per Tutti:

Only two in the story at a time

Monday- Saturday: 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Pita Pit:

To go only

Five on Black:

To go only

The Upper Cut:

Open

MacKenzie River Pizza Co.:

To go only,

11 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Rice Fine Thai Cuisine:

To go only

Main Street Quilting Company:

Will open May 4, 2020

12- 3 p.m.

Bozeman Running Company:

Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Downtown Antiques:

Monday- Friday: 10:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Ace Hardware West:

Monday- Saturday: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Rockford Coffee:

To go only

7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Montana Silversmiths:

Monday- Sunday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Wild Joe*s Coffee Spot:

7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Stuffed Crepes & Waffles:

To go only

Country Bookshelf:

Online orders only

REVOLVR Menswear:

Shopping by appointment

The Root:

Monday- Saturday: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Bliss:

By appointment only

Naked Noodle:

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Chalet Sports:

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

As this is an ever-evolving situation hours are subject to change.

If you are downtown business and would like your name added to this list or need a correction made please email bradley.warren@abcfoxmontana.com

