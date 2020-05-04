What’s the future hold for summer city jobs, how will the city start reopening

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman City Commission is planning on discussing the future of summer employment at this week's commission meeting.
Mayor Chris Mehl says they are planning on hiring but just as to what and how many - that’s uncertain.
Right now, they would normally be trying to hire dozens of kids to fill gardening positions, camp counselor positions, and, lifeguarding positions at the pool.
But with the city of Bozeman still under phase one requirements for reopening what could be hired is unclear.
“We will definitely be hiring probably not as much as in previous years,” Mehl said, “there’s going to be a need [for] taking care of buildings and grounds and things like that, but how much and when just isn’t clear yet -we just don’t know how fast we as a community can reopen and that will drive our decision.”
Mehl says they hope to have some summer camp programs available for kids in the area but says opening the pool is a whole different story.
The pool reopening phase could potentially be under phase three which could be late this summer, meaning the hiring of students for lifeguarding jobs won’t be needed until that time.
As things start to inch towards re-opening another major element of the city commission meeting coming up will be what parts of the city can reopen
The mayor says the reopening of Bozeman city building is going to be slow.
Mehl says one of the first buildings the city is looking to re-open is the Siff Building.
The reopening of that building is important because that’s where all of the major applications for construction projects are filed in the city of Bozeman.
The mayor stressing it’s all dependent on the way the cases continue to develop.
“It’s not permanent, If things go well we will open more and more,” Mehl said, “If things don’t go well we might have to freeze or even roll back, it’s all about safety we want to reopen but we have to do it in a smart and safe way.”
If this is something the city does decide to move forward with the reopening of that building it would start to take place on May 11.