GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - There are many people in Gallatin County who have not received their ballot due to slow mail in the area.
There are a couple solutions for folks, first, you can go to the Gallatin County Elections Office which is located on the second floor of the Gallatin County Courthouse to pick up a replacement ballot. If you are unable to pick it up yourself you can designate someone to pick it up for you.
You can also request that your ballot is remailed to you, but considering how slow mail has been in the area, there is a good chance you won't receive it in time to cast your vote.
Another options is to vote at your polling place on Election Day and vote with a provisional ballot. For locations visit the website here. Polling places will be open on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 AM to 8 PM, with the exception of Bridger Canyon Fire Station, which will be open noon to 8 PM.
Gallatin County also says to contact them if you have specific questions and need help. You can contact them at 406-582-3060, or email at gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov. On Election Day, their office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on voting in the county you can visit their website here.
