What to expect from the reopening of the Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN- The public re-opening of the Museum of the Rockies will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, and if you would like to stop by, you are asked to make a reservation online.
The museum will only be admitting a limited number of guests each day and if availability allows it, walk-up guests will be admitted.
If you are going to stop by, you must bring and wear a mask or face covering. It will be required during your visit inside.
You are also asked to stay with your group and maintain six (6) feet of social distancing.
The museum will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
But with all of us, people not stopping by the museum for around two months the current exhibit which is featuring reptiles have been a little lonely.
All of the reptiles are used to being on display in the big zoos, and they’ve been at the Museum of the Rockies since January 25.
Staff says when they were closed, they only saw the reptile caretaker and security officers.
Needless to say, all the reptiles were bored!
So to keep them entertained a TV was put in front of the glass so the iguanas could watch the museum's YouTube channel filled with videos about paleontology.
If you’d like to make an appointment to stop by the museum you can follow this link.