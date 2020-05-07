What will class look like at Willow Creek as the school gets ready to open Thursday

WILLOW CREEK, MT- A small school in Willow Creek, Montana will be among one of the first schools in the nation to reopen its doors.
The school which is just a few miles down the road from Three Forks is over 100 years old and the school itself holds 56 students and 18 faculty members.
Teachers explained that due to the small student body and faculty they would be able to social distance within the building making it safe for them to return.
“I feel like we are doing everything in our power to make this building safe for all of the students,” Bonnie Lower the Superintendent said.
Crews of teachers measured out 6 feet distance markers on the playground early Wednesday morning in an effort to help teach the kids about social distancing.
But, the playground isn’t the only place kids will see changes.
“We’re going to make the bus safe,” Lower said, “We’ve measured off 6 feet distancing in the bus, we’re actually going to run two buses just to make sure there’s adequate space for every single student so that they do not infringe on that 6-foot distance.”
Not all of the student's families have chosen to send their students back to the school, families were given the choice.
Lower says they expect to have 35 kids in the building at a time as they alternate schedules and that they will be using every inch of the building to ensure student safety.
Teacher are meeting and working with administrators to pitch creative ideas to help explain and execute social distancing in the building.
“One of the things that we will do is make sure that the bathrooms are only used by one person at a time,” Lower said, “One of the suggestions was to put a cone outside each of the bathroom doors and when someone goes in they can slide the cone with their foot, hands-free, then they know [if] someone’s in the bathroom.”
Teachers will be escorting students through hallways using pool noodles to let students know the length they need to be away from rother.
Lower says that the time spent in the classroom is very important especially in such a rule area.
Access to the internet for virtual lessons is difficult, so every minute a teacher can spend with a student will help better prepare them for next year and their educational future.
Governor Bullock did give schools the choice to either re-open or stay closed for the rest of the school year.
In Willow Creek, the school will be open for 16 days before heading on summer vacation.
The superintendent hopes it provides a positive period of closure for the students in the area.