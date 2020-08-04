BOZEMAN, Mont. - With tensions over police brutality heightened across the country, local law enforcement officers are still dealing with the everyday stresses of their jobs. But the hidden cost of those traumas are the family members living besides those on the front lines.
The Traumas of Law Enforcement conference, organized by Concerns of Police Survivors, has brought in officers from across Montana and Utah to Bozeman.
The conference is designed to prepare officers for the worst possibilities and help them recover when it happens to coworkers or loved ones.
Most Americans can't understand what it's like to be in the line of fire on a daily basis. That reality becomes very clear when you have to write down for your job if you prefer to be cremated, buried, or entombed.
That's a reality officers at the conference had to face on Wednesday, when they were asked to consider questions like who should be contacted first or what should be done with their body if they're killed.
Throughout the week, they've also talked about officer suicide and losing partners in the line of duty.
But it's not just law enforcement that face the trauma of the job. Family members have to live with the fear and grief, too.
Tami McMillan is the surviving sister of a fallen officer, Rich May, who now leads conferences around the country with Concerns of Police Survivors.
"An officer in a nearby city was killed and I remember thinking, 'I think I would die if my brother died.' Five years later, Rich was killed," McMillan recalls. "And I think about that often, that while it's never forefront, certainly in the back of my mind, I always knew [that death was a possibility]."
May was killed after pursuing a suspect in a chase near the scene of an East Palo Alto, Calif. fight in 2006.
With stories like May's and McMillan's not uncommon in the law enforcement community, there's no doubt that a career in the field can be demanding.
"We see more pain and suffering in a year than most people will see in a lifetime," says Scott Brown, a deputy with Sacramento County, "and sometimes in a day more than some people will ever see in their entire lives."
However, we had to address the elephant in the room. Cops have been under a microscope in recent months with the "Defund the Police" movement, a long-burning sentiment that was sparked across the mainstream by the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.
But how do police officers and their families see the movement? The answer - at least from the perspective of the people Montana Right Now talked to - might surprise you.
"I get it. I understand it. And it would be hypocritical not to," says McMillan. "As much as from a law enforcement family I want to say 'how horrible of them,' I would only be judging on a small amount of people that are making a lot of noise. Just like people are making a lot of noise about a small amount of officers."
The solution for the vast majority of well-intentioned and well-trained officers, they believe, might simply be a lack of communication with the public.
"I think the better we can educate people as to why and how we do what we do, I think it'll take some mystery [away]," says Wood. "There's a lot of people yelling right now and like I used to tell people with domestic violence situations, once the yelling starts, communication stops."
Wood says he thinks there will be an important conversation on police brutality once both sides stop yelling and are able to discuss the issues logically.