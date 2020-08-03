Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WITHIN 5 NM OF THE AIRPORT. UNTIL 715 PM MDT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MONTANA... CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 615 PM MDT. * AT 548 PM MDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 17 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BOZEMAN, MOVING NORTH AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GALLATIN GATEWAY AND BOZEMAN HOT SPRINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL SEND YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN GREAT FALLS. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH

...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN BEAVERHEAD AND GALLATIN COUNTIES... AT 524 PM MDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE CLUSTERED OVER MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES , MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BOZEMAN, WEST YELLOWSTONE, VIRGINIA CITY, BELGRADE, ENNIS, NORRIS, BIG SKY, GALLATIN GATEWAY, TARGHEE PASS, CAMERON, AND MADISON BUFFALO JUMP STATE PARK. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 284 AND 321. HIGHWAY 191 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 5 AND 10, HIGHWAY 287 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 22 HEAVY RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.