With the school year around the corner most school districts are requiring children to wear a mask or face shield. But where do you find child size masks? We talked to parents and did the searching for you.
"I have a little daughter she is 2-years-old and her name is Emily May," Joel Isaacs explained, "Shes not going back to school, but she is going back to daycare and the biggest hurtle that we had getting back into the rhythm of things."
And part of that new rhythm, is wearing a mask in public indoor spaces.
"We are trying to explain to her, we need to do this for our community and when she doesn't want to wear a mask we have to stop and explain and try to do our best to encourage her to wear it," Isaacs said.
The conversation of needing a mask is hard enough, but another challenge parents might face is finding masks in child sizes. In Montana there are plenty of mom and pop shops who make custom masks, including 406 Creative Vibe.
"I saw a big influx of reorders," 406 Creative Vibe owner Vida Anderson said, "People who had ordered for adults, now they are ordering for their kids and I'm seeing much larger orders coming in of 5 or 6 per child."
Plus with school right around the corner, kid masks are in high demand. I asked Anderson how many orders she has recieved.
"Of just kids masks? Ohh gosh I'd have to go look it up. Predominantly those are what is going out of the shop right now. So this weekend we prepped over 500 kid sized masks," Anderson said.
If you are trying to tell your kid they need to wear a mask Isaacs says the best way to convince them is to lead by example.
"Our kids know that we care about everybody its just wear a mask very simple," Isaacs said.
other local stores include 406 Creative Vibe, Etsy shops, Montana Mask, and more.