BELGRADE, Mont. - A woman was killed Sunday morning when a Toyota rear-ended a Freightliner on I-90 near Belgrade.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2013 Toyota Rav4 that was pulling onto I-90 rear-ended a 2018 Freightliner pulling a single trailer that was parked on the interstate.
Due to poor weather conditions, the driver of the Toyota could not see the semi-truck MHP says.
A 31-year-old Whitefish man who was driving the Toyota was injured and taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. The passenger in the Toyota, a 27-year-old woman from Whitefish was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 48-year-old man from Kalamazoo, Michigan was not injured.
Road conditions at the time were reported to be snow and ice covered.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.