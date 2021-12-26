Vault police light image

BELGRADE, Mont. - A woman was killed Sunday morning when a Toyota rear-ended a Freightliner on I-90 near Belgrade.

According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2013 Toyota Rav4 that was pulling onto I-90 rear-ended a 2018 Freightliner pulling a single trailer that was parked on the interstate.

Due to poor weather conditions, the driver of the Toyota could not see the semi-truck MHP says.

A 31-year-old Whitefish man who was driving the Toyota was injured and taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. The passenger in the Toyota, a 27-year-old woman from Whitefish was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 48-year-old man from Kalamazoo, Michigan was not injured.

Road conditions at the time were reported to be snow and ice covered.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

