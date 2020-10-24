Whitehall haunted house decides to open with COVID-19 changes

WHITEHALL- The Screams Come True Haunted House in Whitehall will be open Saturday, Oct. 24 and Halloween weekend with certain safety precautions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers of the haunted house worked with the Jefferson County Health Department and decided on groups of six people at a time with spaced out time slots.
Masks will be required and if you don’t come with one, they will supply you with one at the door.
It is recommended that you make reservations online as last year’s haunted house saw more than 1,400 people but they expect less with the pandemic restrictions.
Organizer Elizabeth Pullman said they are opening to give people a sense of normalcy during the spooky season.
“I think it’s really important that we’re still open so that kids have a sense of normalcy but also adults have a sense of normalcy, we tried as hard as we could to make sure that this is as scary as possible but also as safe as possible we do have hand sanitation and we have intermittent cleansing through each of the rooms, masks are required but Halloween is kind of one of those things where masks are already, kind of already there.”
They also added a hay maze to their haunted house and estimate that the tour will last around 20 minutes for each group.
