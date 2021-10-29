WHITEHALL, Mont. – The Screams Come True Haunted House will be open for Halloween weekend with nonprofit Gold Junction Presents looking to help out veterans and bring arts and cultural events to the community.
Organizers of the haunted house have seen sellout days for tickets on Oct. 22 and 23 which was a strong welcome back after the 2020 COVID-19 Halloween weekend where they saw around 1,000 people while spacing out groups of six people at a time.
It is recommended that you buy a ticket and make reservations online but they also have some walk-up tickets.
Organizer Elizabeth Pullman said many of the rooms were decorated with help from kids in the community along with a lot of parent and organizer volunteers for both the haunted house and hay bale maze.
At the end of the maze there is cotton candy and popcorn vendors and estimate that the tour will last around 20 minutes for each group.
The haunted house is located at the Whitehall Community Center and will be open the nights of Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.
More information and tickets for the Whitehall Screams Come True Haunted House can be found here.