BOZEMAN, Mont. - Whittier Elementary School Principal, Craig Kitto, 45, was tragically killed in an avalanche near Beehive Basin Sunday.
The Bozeman School board reached out to parents over the holiday weekend and provided them with resources on how to talk about the tragedy with their children.
Whittier staff and students returned to school Tuesday with a support system.
Bozeman Public School Interim Co-Superintendent Casey Bertram said, "Every classroom had extra support staff counselors in the room to help the adults and children as some kids came in not knowing the news and so there was a consistent sharing of the tragedy this morning with all kids and a follow-up kind of social-emotional lesson that was delivered in each room."
The Bozeman School board said other schools across the city have stepped up to support the Whittier students and staff during this hard time.
Also, school counselors are available to support any student who may need or want help and any type of assistance surrounding the loss, regardless of the school building.
The school board has posted multiple articles about coping with grief and loss on their website.
More information on grief and loss resources can be found here.