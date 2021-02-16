Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the * Flood Advisory for... An Ice Jam in... Northwestern Gallatin County in south central Montana... * Until noon MST Wednesday. * At 941 AM MST, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reported an ice jam on Yellow Dog Creek. Cameron Bridge Road is closed between Linney Road and Highline Road, west of Belgrade, due to water over the roadway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive on flooded roads. Please find alternate routes until flooding subsides. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches at most lower elevations, 2 to 5 inches in northerly upslope favored regions like Bozeman, and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains and over Bozeman Pass. * WHERE...Gallatin, Broadwater and Madison. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially during the afternoon commute today and morning commute on Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lulls between snow are possible, especially this afternoon through the early evening hours tonight. The greatest impact to travel will likely be on Interstate 90 over Bozeman Pass and United States Highway 12 over Deep Creek Pass. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && Moldan