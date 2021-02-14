Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Flood Advisory for... An Ice Jam in... Northwestern Gallatin County in south central Montana... * Until noon MST Tuesday. * At 1104 PM MST, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reported an ice jam on Yellow Dog Creek. Cameron Bridge Road is closed between Linney Road and Highline Road, west of Belgrade, due to water over the roadway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive on flooded roads. Please find alternate routes until flooding subsides. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of mostly up to one inch at lower elevations, but a few locations could receive up to two inches, such as Bozeman. Mountains could receive up to 4 inches of additional snow. * WHERE...Madison and Gallatin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The greatest impact will likely be on Interstate 90. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&