Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of Missoula Avalanche Center Missoula MT. ...AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED BY THE MISSOULA AVALANCHE CENTER... 07:19 MST Mon Feb 20 2023 The Missoula Avalanche Center in Missoula has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Missoula MT - MT 061 (Mineral County)...MT 063 (Missoula County)...MT 077 (Powell County) * WHAT...The avalanche danger has risen to high and will remain elevated throughout the day today and possibly tomorrow. * WHERE...The southern Missions, southern Swans, and Rattlesnake Mountains. * WHEN...In effect from Mon 07:19 MST to Tue 07:00 MST. * IMPACTS...Recent heavy snow combined with wind has created widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult https://missoulaavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash freeze possible. An arctic front passage Tuesday afternoon and evening may cause wet or slushy roadways to rapidly freeze up during the Tuesday afternoon commute. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches anticipated. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&