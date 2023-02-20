BIG SKY, Mont. - After several years of service and requests from the public, Whole and Nourished Meal Delivery is expanding their delivery service to Big Sky.
Several Big Sky residents asked Heather Babineau-Z, Whole and Nourished owner, when she would be expanding, and it was always a part of her plan, she said. It took several years since she started her business to be able to execute that expansion.
“I wanted to make sure it was the right time and that what we brought to Big Sky and what we continue to bring to our current customers is top notch,” Babineau-Z said.
Whole and Nourished is now fully staffed and more centrally located in Belgrade, so it is easier to deliver to more areas, she said. Their kitchen was previously in Livingston.
The business usually does delivery in its own vans, but for Big Sky, they have partnered with Bridger Delivery, Babineau-Z said.
Usually, customers order their food online and it arrives in coolers in reusable or compostable containers. The next time they order, the delivery vans will pick up the previously used containers and coolers while dropping off the next order, she said. Bridger Delivery will help perform that same service in Big Sky.
Babineau-Z said Big Sky customers have been satisfied with the meal delivery service.
"Our Big Sky customers are loving it. I think they’re all feeding families … and so a lot of these families are just happy to have another option to put food on their dinner table,” she said.
