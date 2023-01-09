Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, Bitterroot Valley, and Missoula. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and black ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&