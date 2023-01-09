BOZEMAN, Mont. - Whole Foods Market announced they are opening its new store location in Bozeman Feb. 1, the first Whole Foods in Montana.
A release from Whole Foods Market said the Bozeman location will be including an outdoor patio with heaters and a local, woman-owned coffee bar Treeline Coffee Roasters. The Bozeman location will be offering more than 75 local items from Montana and Wyoming.
Additionally, Whole Foods said in the release the store will include the following:
- "An array of organic, conventional and Sourced for Good produce and a floral section with seasonal offerings from local farms. Customers can find cut flowers from Rodi Farm, a fifth-generation farm in Laurel, Montana and High Country Growers, a family-owned garden center farm located in Helena, Montana.
- Specialty department dedicated to celebrating cheesemakers and artisan producers, which features more than 100 cheeses from around the world including U.S., U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Italy, and Greece, as well as organic goat cheese from Montana’s Amaltheia Organic Dairy. The cheese counter is overseen by knowledgeable cheesemongers who can offer recommendations and pairings for any occasion.
- Curated grocery section filled with favorites from the grocer’s private label, 365 by Whole Foods Market, local products including plant-based dips from Plant-Perks, canned vegetables and jams from Roots Kitchen and Cannery, safflower oil from The Oil Barn and caramels from Bèquet Confections.
- Full-service seafood counter featuring made-in-house seafood cakes, smoked seafood, ready-to cook meals and Lobster Mac and Cheese. All offerings are either sustainable, wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed.
- Full-service meat counter, with butchers available to cut steaks to order or debone poultry. Featured offerings include ready-to cook stuffed chicken breast, meatloaf, and meatballs, and made-in-house sausage and double smoked bacon.
- Local craft beers from Bozeman Brewing Company, Bridger Brewing, MAP Brewing Company, Mountains Walking Brewery, and The Outlaw Brewing Company. Extensive, curated selection of wines featuring international and vintage offerings sourced by Whole Foods Market’s expert wine team. Local wine options include selections from Ten Spoons Winery.
- Prepared Foods section that includes a hot food bar, salad bar, soup station, made-in-house rotisserie chicken, sushi by Genji, and fresh hot pizza. Customers can easily pickup prepacked salads and sandwiches to go.
- A full-service coffee bar from locally and women-owned Treeline Coffee Roasters, offering its complete menu of coffee, teas, and retail items in-store and through online preorder/pickup. Seasonal winter drinks include Matcha-ado About Nothing, The Perfect Pair, and Orange is the New Vanilla.
- Bakery department with everyday favorites such as Whole Foods Market’s Berry Chantilly Cake, brown butter cookies, croissants, and scones. The department also carries a wide variety of special diet items including chocolate cupcakes from Better Bites, muffins from Abe’s Vegan Mini Muffins and vegan brownies and cookies from Whole Foods Market’s private label.
- An array of supplements, beauty, and lifestyle products found in the Whole Body department, including cards from Birds & Beasleys located in Helena, Montana and soy-based candles from Ignite Candle Company located in Billings, Montana."
The store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. MST with opening day activities beginning at 7 a.m. which will include scratch-and-win Whole Foods Market gift cards for the first 250 customers, coffee and hot chocolate samples from Treeline Coffee Roasters and Whole Foods Market pastries for customers waiting in line to shop.
Amazon Prime members will receive perks year-round shopping at Whole Foods, including discounts on select items weekly and an extra 10% off hundreds of sale items in-store.
Whole Foods said it is donating to local organizations such as Big Sky Youth Empowerment and Gallatin Valley Land Trust and the HRDC.
The store will be hiring for full-time and part-time positions, and hosting open hiring events.
