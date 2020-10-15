BOZEMAN- Whole Foods Market announced via press release that Bozeman will be the home for their first store in the Montana market.
The Gallatin Valley Mall confirmed that the new grocery store is going up as part of a comprehensive redevelopment strategy for the 37.4-acre property.
Steve Corning, Managing Member of Gallatin Mall Group, said, “Bozeman’s economic growth in recent years has been remarkable, and since the advent of COVID-19 and its negative impact on more densely-populated urban areas, we are seeing unprecedented in-migration from major urban markets as companies are making it easier for their employees to work remotely.”
Whole Foods Market will join Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Regal Cinemas and JoAnn Fabrics in anchoring the 365,000 square foot center.
“Bozeman’s wide-open spaces, year-round recreational opportunities, airline connectivity, relative housing affordability, excellent public schools and the presence of a major university are factors that make Bozeman an easy destination for families seeking a major change in lifestyle," Corning added.
Boston Realty Advisors, Grossman Development Group, and The Broadway Company, all headquartered in Boston, will be reimagining the property into a more diverse mix of space to a “Main Street” retail experience of public gathering spaces and mix of retail tenants catering to daily needs as well as fashion and entertainment.
A "Phase Two" of the redevelopment plans will be announced in the coming months, together with details of new retailers, restaurants, and community amenities according to the press release.
