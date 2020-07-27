BOZEMAN, Mont. - As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Montana, a pair in Bozeman are encouraging people to mask up by utilizing the power of social media.
We've all seen the viral videos of people refusing to wear masks, but we don't always see everyone else: the people wearing their masks long enough that it starts to make marks behind their ears or across their face. The people quietly, maybe not so enthusiastically, masking up. The ones getting uncomfortable to keep others safe.
Friends Matthew Madsen and Tori Pintar want to change what people see.
"In the end, this is a community health issue," says Matthew Madsen. "It affects the entire community. And [we're] kind of trying to bring the community together in a way. We wanted to give people in the community a chance to tell their stories as well."
So, they started the "Behind the Mask" Instagram and Facebook accounts. They began their project by including their own friends and community members, even those who at one point were against wearing masks. Soon, people started sending in their stories.
"We're seeing a lot of people out there," Madsen says. "And people have masks on, and you don't necessarily know who they are or what their story is. And this gives everybody the chance to kind of share a little bit of that."
They use the pages to introduce their followers to each person, the reason why they mask-up, and what their message is for the community.
With a statewide mask mandate in place, almost everyone in Montana now needs to wear a mask out in public. Some have fought that mandate, while others are adjusting to it. But even as opinions change, the virus will likely be sticking around for the foreseeable future.
"It's not going anywhere anytime soon," says Madsen. "I think the campaign is just there as again that kind of positive messaging, do some fun storytelling."