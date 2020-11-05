BIG SKY- Crews are fighting a wildland fire that is estimated to be 100-acres near the Porcupine prescribed burn near Big Sky, Montana.
A release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest says local, state and Forest Service firefighting crews are responding to the fire burning over a mile from the Porcupine Prescribed burn.
A fire investigation is underway, however, the release says the fires appear to may be connected.
The Porcupine Wildfire is located about one mile south of the Highway 191 and Highway 64 junction in Big Sky, near the Porcupine Trailhead, and is located on the east side of the Gallatin River burning in meadows and timber.
Prescribed burning activities have stopped while suppression activities are ongoing.
Crews from Yellowstone Club and Big Sky Fire Departments, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and Custer Gallatin National Forest are on scene.
The release says crews are making progress to stop fire spread thanks to the quick response from local fire departments, Montana DNRC, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Custer Gallatin National Forest.
The wildfire is being managed under unified command between the Forest Service and Big Sky Fire Department.
There are structures on the east side of the Gallatin River for two miles north of Big Sky that are very near the fire perimeter and been placed on pre-evacuation notice by Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department.
For more information and updates, you can visit the USDA website here or on Facebook at Custer Gallatin National Forest here.