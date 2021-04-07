BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire is on-scene per mutual aid request in the county for a small wildland fire off Gooch Hill and Durston just West of city limits, according to a Facebook post.
Delays should be expected in the area, as several departments are reported to be working to stop the spread of the blaze.
You are advised to watch weather patterns and look out for winds if you are doing any controlled burns currently. If a controlled burn gets out of hand, you are asked to dial 911 immediately.