Wildlands Festival hits Big Sky this weekend

BIG SKY, Mont. - The second iteration of the Wildlands Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at the Big Sky Events Arena.
The music festival boasts four grammy-winning artists, Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Jason Isbell and Lukas Nelson.
While having talented and accomplished artists is great, the message of the festival is to protect wild and open spaces.
Outlaw partners is producing Wildlands Festival and they are donating a portion of the proceeds to three Southwest Montana non-profits, all of which focus on stewardship of the scenic and natural gems that surround Big Sky and Bozeman.
Those charities are Big Sky Community Organization, Gallatin River Task Force and Gallatin Valley Land Trust.
Eric Ladd co-founder of Outlaw Partners says that protection of natural resources in SW Montana is the most important issue for them. They are using the festival as a platform to promote protection and fund projects that care for our outdoors.
“They can feel good about attending a night of Grammy award winning music while knowing that they’re also giving back to our local rivers and open spaces," said Ladd.
Ladd also said they will switch the charities each year so that everyone can receive the support they need. Each Charity will have booths set up at the festival to inform people of their mission and spread awareness.
There will be plenty to eat and drink at the festival as well, all local vendors as well.
Gates open at 5:30pm, local opening acts will begin playing at 6:15pm and headliners will begin at 7pm. Tickets to the festival can be purchased here.
