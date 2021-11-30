GALLATIN GATEWAY, Mont. - Two elk carcasses were reportedly abandoned near Gallatin Gateway Sunday morning, wildlife officials said.
A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the carcasses of a cow elk and a bull elk with cutoff antlers were discovered on the south side of Axtell Anceny Road on state land, about 4 miles west of Gallatin Gateway.
Hunters and ranchers report the elk were likely abandoned around 7 a.m. Sunday.
FWP said the bull elk's hindquarters and tenderloins were still connected to the carcass and wasted.
It is illegal to leave any game animal acceptable to eat to waste, including tenderloins, backstraps and all four quarters.
Additionally, it is illegal to abandon carcasses because they may spread diseases such as chronic wasting disease. Appropriately throwing away carcases may prevent CWD from spreading throughout wildlife herds in Montana. FWP said carcasses should be left at the place they were killed or put in a bag and thrown out in a landfill.
Anyone with information is asked to report it to 1-800-TIP-MONT. FWP may offer a cash reward of up to $1,000.