WinCo Foods opened stores in Bozeman and Missoula

BOZEMAN, Mont. — WinCo Foods opened two employee-owned 24 hour locations in Missoula and Bozeman Monday at 9 a.m.
Last year, the Bozeman location started construction in June and, it took four weeks for employees to stock the new shelves.
The store offers bulk shopping with the best selection and lowest prices.
At WinCo, customers can buy hundreds of various items by the pound.
Also, one does not need a membership to shop at WinCo although, the store only accepts debit cards, cash, checks, and EBT.
Bozeman WinCo Foods Manager David Simpson said, "Having been in the Gallatin Valley for a little bit Bozeman has long been awaiting a little bit of competition in the grocery market and it's just exciting for us to be here and be able to offer up our prices and offer our services to this valley."
The two new Montana locations are hiring during this time.
The Bozeman store is located, at 2913 Max Ave, Bozeman, MT 59718
The Missoula store is located at 2510 S Reserve St, Missoula, MT 59801
More information on applying for WinCo food jobs can be found here.