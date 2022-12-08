BOZEMAN, Mont. - This year’s Winter Art Walk will take place this Friday, Dec. 9th in Downtown Bozeman. from 6-8 P.M.
Over 30 galleries and businesses are coming together to put on this cultural experience. Many galleries are bringing in artists from across the state of Montana to feature their work and get to meet the community. One featured artist will be Rachel Pohl who many in the Bozeman area are fans of. She will be at Altitude Gallery.
It's put on by the Downtown Bozeman Partnership for about sixteen years now to help promote, galleries and businesses downtown.
"It's exposure for the artists, it's exposure for the businesses, it gets people in the door and creates a sense of community," said Cache Perdue, Program Director for the Downtown Bozeman Partnership.
This event is completely free to attend and some galleries will be doing giveaways as well so makes sure to stop by as many as you can. To see what each retailer will be doing tomorrow head to their website here.
