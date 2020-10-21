Winter road conditions expected in Southwest Montana for rest of week

BOZEMAN- A Weather Authority Alert has been issued as snow and cold temperatures will set in across Southwest Montana mid-week through the weekend impacting your daily commutes.
Accumulating snow is expected Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. Extremely cold temperatures are expected to impact the state through the weekend and temperatures could be record cold.
If you are traveling over Bozeman Pass or Homestake Pass you are asked to use caution as roadways may be wet or frozen.
Expect colder than normal temperatures as valley locations in southwestern Montana will get snow accumulation as well as mountain passes along with single-digit temperatures.