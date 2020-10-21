Winter road conditions expected in Southwest Montana for rest of week

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, AND UP TO 6 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...GALLATIN, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK AND MADISON. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW DEVELOPS FROM NORTH TO SOUTH LATE THIS MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON, WITH PERIODS OF SNOW EXPECTED THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&