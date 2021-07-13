WISE RIVER, Mont. - Wise River is under a pre-evacuation notice Tuesday, Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
Wise River is located west of the scenic byway and south of Highway 43.
There are three different evacuation stages. BCSO posted the following:
"STAGE 1-ALERT & WARNINGThere is a high probability of the need for evacuation. Law Enforcement personnel/representatives will attempt to make personal visits to each residence and business in the threatened area. Some residents, primarily those with special health needs or other concerns, should relocate during this stage of evacuation.STAGE 2-REQUEST/ORDER AND SECURITYEvacuation is necessary in order to protect the lives of area occupants and emergency personnel responding to the incident. Law Enforcement personnel shall attempt to convey this order/request to citizens door to door, however, if this is not practical or possible this information may be delivered via a public address system from a patrol vehicle. Should the latter method be employed the personnel will activate emergency lights and sirens before and after the notification.Roadblocks and 24-hour patrols by Law Enforcement will be instituted to protect property within the evacuation area.
STAGE 3- RETURNOccupants are allowed to return as soon as it is safe.Keep informed. The success of this guideline requires the cooperation and assistance of informed residents. Stay tuned to the local media outlets for updates. Listen and ask questions when an emergency service representative contacts you.Plan ahead. Preplanning can help you avoid last-minute frustrations. Plan where you will go and WHAT YOU WILL TAKE when you evacuate."