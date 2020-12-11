With pandemic limitations in place, officials warn of backcountry ski hazards

BOZEMAN- With ski areas deciding to limit the number of people up on the mountains, officials are worried that anxious and inexperienced skiers will take to the backcountry.
At Bridger Bowl, crews are currently up on the mountain with snowcats, snow guns, snowplows, and snowmobiles preparing the mountain range for opening day that backcountry skiers will have to watch out for.
“When we close down, then it’s open to the public to go up… the safety measures are that we are no longer performing any kind of avalanche mitigation,” Erin O’Connor, the marketing and communication director of Bridger Bowl explained.
According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center a few small avalanches caused naturally and by backcountry skiing has occurred, but no major incidents.
O’Connor said crews spent around two weeks making and grooming snow up on the mountain in November during the appropriate conditions, but backcountry ski conditions are still unpredictable.
Big Sky Resort is private property so uphill access of any kind is prohibited while the resort is closed, outside designated hours, and during off-season.
However, this year Big Sky Resort will open two new uphill travel routes but neither of these routes are in the backcountry – they are within the boundaries of the resort and are only open when weather and conditions permit.
The first is an early morning skin track up Hangman’s run on Andesite Mountain and the second is a bootpack/skin track up Lone Peak from the Dakota lift.
Bridger Bowl warns skiers that equipment operators on the mountain may not see you so make eye contact with operators before approaching machinery.
Electrical lines and high-pressure hoses on the ground are also possible around the ski area that skiers should keep an eye out for.
The mountain is closed to motorized use year around and be sure to keep your furry companions with you at all times.
Bridger Bowl warns all backcountry skiers to stay off lifts because they can start up at any time without notice if crews are working on them.
In the event that you have an emergency, there is no ski patrol on the mountain until they open up so for rescue you would have to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff Office by calling 911.
Bridger Bowl Ski Area will be limiting their capacity once they are able to open up with around 1,500 reservation spots a day that will be available online at 9 a.m. three days out from the day you plan on going up and possibly extending to seven days out.
The makeup of Bridger Bowl reservations will be 80% season pass holders and 20% day ticket and other users.
More information on Bridger Bowl Ski Area can be found here.
More information on Big Sky Resort can be found here.