BOZEMAN, Mont. - The coronavirus isn't the only thing threatening the lives of millions around the world today. Domestic violence is increasing in the wake of national quarantines and stay-at-home orders.
At a shelter in Bozeman, there's been a 300% increase in the number of domestic violence web chats, as countries around the world report more instances of abuse. HAVEN in Gallatin County is preparing for a wave of survivors to come through their doors, just like other countries are experiencing post-quarantine.
Erica Aytes Coyle, Executive Director at HAVEN, says it's just a matter of when the influx we're seeing in other countries will begin in Bozeman.
In China, "they're seeing two-to-threefold increases in the number of survivors who are reaching out to organizations, like HAVEN, for support," she says. "Because they had to wait until then. It wasn't safe for them to reach out while they were in the house with their abusive partner."
More than 18,000 Montanans filed for unemployment over the course of two weeks this month, smashing previous records.
"In abusive relationships," she explains, "when there is financial hardship - and specifically when the abusive partner has recently lost his or her job - then the risk for lethality increases significantly."
A survivor's lifeline right now is their keyboard. HAVEN has seen a massive increase in its online chats; 300% since the stay-at-home order when into place. But they're not seeing an increase in calls to their crisis line.
"They can't just simply pick up the phone while their abusive partner is at work as maybe they would be able to do prior to all this," says Aytes Coyle.
Like HAVEN, the Bozeman Police Department says they haven't seen any significant increase in calls about domestic violence situations since the stay-at-home order started. And for anyone familiar with domestic abuse, that in itself might be cause for even more worry.
"I would say all of our staff has been very concerned about how do we now reach those survivors," says Aytes Coyle, "who maybe their flow of information is being restricted by their abusive partner?"
Because people are stuck in their homes, there is a much higher risk for them to be abused. Worse, they may not feel like they can leave their abuser because of these restrictions.
Strong emotions brought on in quarantine might be making the abuse for some survivors even worse.
"No matter the state of anyone’s relationship, things like this bring up all of our anxieties and it makes all relationships more strained and more stressed."
When things do go wrong, domestic violence resources are rarely a survivor's first call.
"They really go first to their friends or family members," says Aytes Coyle. "So, when they can't casually get a cup of coffee with a friend who might notice some changes and be able to express concern, then that is another lifeline that is right now harder to access."
One of the best resources for people in abusive situations is the people around them.
"Just reach out to them, say, 'Hey, I'm thinking about you. Is there anything you need?'"
You can contact HAVEN through their web chat on their website at havenmt.org. You can also call their 24-hour help line at (406) 586-4111.
We don't know exactly how this situation is going to affect abuse, so you're urged to reach out to anyone you might know who is in a toxic, manipulative, unstable, or downright abusive relationship.