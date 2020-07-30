Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING PERSON ENDANGERED ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE TROY POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR ASHLYNN EVE BASHAM. ASHLYNN IS A 6 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 3 FEET AND 10 INCHES TALL, 75 POUNDS WITH HAZEL EYES AND BLONDE HAIR. ASHLYNN WAS TAKEN BY HER FATHER BENJAMIN BASHAM WHO HAS VIOLENT TENDENCIES AND IS A KNOWN DRUG USER. THEY ARE POSSIBLY IN A BLUE DODGE CARAVAN WITH UNKNOWN OREGON PLATES AND POSSIBLY HEADED TO YELLOWSTONE COUNTY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CALL THE TROY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-295-4111 OR 911.