BOZEMAN - A woman in Bozeman is accused of kicking her boyfriend's 6-year-old son while forcing him to do planks, and creating bruises on his body.
The Montana State University Police Department received a report from the 6-year-old boy's school on Monday, March 2. Charging documents say he appeared to have a bruise the size of an apple on his right hip, and numerous bruises on his back when he arrived to school.
According to documents, the boy said the bruises came from his dad's girlfriend Kelley Bradshaw, 29, who allegedly kicked him over while doing planks, an exercise where one lies facing down, supporting themselves up on their forearms and toes. Documents also allege the boy said he has secretly left his room to get food in the evening because of hunger.
When police read Bradshaw her Miranda rights and questioned her at the Protective Child Services office, she said his bruises were from doing wall-sits, where he'd have his back pressed against the door in a sitting position with his legs bent at a right angle. According to documents, Bradshaw said she made him switch to planks after noticing the boy's back turning red from doing "three or four" wall-sits for one minute at a time.
Bradshaw confessed in documents she pushed him over with her foot while he was doing planks, giving him the bruise on his hip. According to documents, she said when the boy tried to lie his stomach on the floor, she then kicked him four to five times and made him restart. Documents state she confessed to making him do seven to eight planks for one minute at a time, and that she would shout at him and kick him down while he was doing planks because she's a "yeller".
Bradshaw said in documents that she was concerned over the bruise on the boy's hip after he said it hurt. She said the bruise appeared to look worse by Sunday, but according to documents, she never provided him medical help.
Bozeman Health Pediatrics ruled the bruising was from non-accidental trauma, according to documents.
Bradshaw is charged with felony assault on a minor and is jailed at Gallatin County Detention Center on no bond.