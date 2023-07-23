Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 107 (Flathead Reservation). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will potentially result in critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon and evening. Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible Monday evening which could trigger new fire starts and cause erratic, gusty winds. * Winds: West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10 to 20 percent. &&