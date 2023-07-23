WEST YELLOWSTONE - The Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone has been closed after a woman was found deceased following an apparent bear encounter Saturday morning.
Grizzly bear tracks were confirmed by investigators and the Custer Gallatin National Forest has issued an emergency closure of the area, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The closure is 8 miles west of West Yellowstone and follows the Continental Divide Trail (Forest Service Trail #116) from the trailhead near Targhee Pass on Highway 20 south to the confluence with Cream Creek Road (Forest Service Road #1703 and Road 484).
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared these bear aware tips:
- Carry and know how to use bear spray.
- Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.
- Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.
- Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.
- Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility are limited, to alert bears to your presence.
- Don't approach a bear.
